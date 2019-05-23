Toshiba resumes shipments to Huawei after brief suspension

TOKYO -- Japan's Toshiba said on Thursday that it had temporarilysuspended shipments of electronic devices to Huawei Technologies, but resumed them that evening after ascertaining they did not breach U.S. sanctions against the Chinese telecom equipment maker.

Toshiba rushed to check whether it was using any American parts or technologies in products that are sold on to Huawei, after Washington blacklisted the Chinese company.

The Japanese conglomerate did not say which products from subsidiary Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage it had temporarily pulled from Huawei. But it is understood that the company has supplied hard-disk drives, discrete semiconductors and high-speed data processing system LSIs.

Toshiba and Huawei had been developing an internet-of-things project since 2017, but that ended in March this year.