Toshiba suspends shipments to Huawei

TOKYO -- Japan's Toshiba said Thursday it has suspended shipments of electronic devices to Huawei Technologies.

Toshiba's move follows Washington's blacklisting of the Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer. Toshiba is investigating if it used any U.S.-originated parts or technologies in its products that are sold on to Huawei, which would violate the American sanction.

The Japanese conglomerate did not say which products from subsidiary Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp. were being pulled from Huawei. But it is understood that it had been a supplier of hard-disk drives, discrete semiconductors and high-speed data processing system LSI to Huawei.

Toshiba said it did not expect a big impact on its earnings. It said it could resume shipping those parts to Huawei once it had ascertained that it did not breach the U.S. sanction.

Toshiba and Huawei had been developing an internet-of-things project since 2017, but that ended in March this year.