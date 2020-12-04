ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Huawei crackdown

US said to be in talks over legal deal with Huawei's Meng

Executive could return to China if she admits wrongdoing

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is battling extradition to the U.S. to face bank fraud and other charges related to alleged violations of sanctions against Iran.   © Reuters
MARRIAN ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | North America

NEW YORK -- Lawyers for Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou have spoken to officials from the U.S. Department of Justice about allowing her to return to China if she admits wrongdoing in a criminal case against her, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The two sides are reportedly discussing a "deferred prosecution agreement," which would require Meng to admit to some of the allegations brought against her, but the prosecutors would reportedly agree to possibly defer and drop the charges if Meng co-operated.

Meng, who is under house arrest in Vancouver, Canada, has resisted the proposed deal so far because she believes she has done nothing wrong, according to the Journal's report.

Huawei declined to comment. The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meng's extradition case passed the two-year mark last week. She was arrested at the international airport in Vancouver in December 2018 over fraud and conspiracy charges.

The case has been at the center of the U.S. crackdown on Huawei, China's most high-profile technology company. The Trump administration has ramped up efforts to restrict Huawei's activities, alleging that the company is a threat to U.S. national security because of its ties to the Chinese military. Huawei denies it poses any threat.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleged that Meng -- the daughter of Huawei's founder -- falsely denied Huawei's relationship with Iranian company Skycom Tech to HSBC. Prosecutors alleged that Meng's "misrepresentation" led HSBC to continue its business with Huawei, risking civil liability and criminal penalties, such as violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Meng has been contesting extradition at the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver. Meng's lawyers alleged that Canadian officials committed violations during her arrest, which could potentially lead to her extradition case being dropped if she won.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close