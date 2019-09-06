ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Huawei crackdown

Vietnam's Viettel shuns Huawei 5G tech over cybersecurity

Country's top three carriers choose alternatives to Chinese gear supplier

TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writer
Smartphones on the streets of Hanoi: Vietnam's leading carriers will not be using Huawei Technologies to build their 5G networks.   © Reuters

HANOI -- Viettel Group, Vietnam's largest mobile carrier, has decided not to use Huawei Technologies equipment for its 5G wireless network, citing security concerns with the Chinese company.

The military-run telecom will rely mainly on hardware supplied by Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson, according to local media reports.

Viettel joins a growing list of carriers and nations to reject Huawei over allegations of cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

"Many other countries, including the U.S., have found evidence that showed using Huawei is not safe for the security of the national network," Viettel CEO Le Dang Dung told Bloomberg in an interview. "So we need to be more cautious."

The U.S. has spearheaded an effort encouraging allies and other nations to blacklist Huawei. But Dung insisted that Viettel reached its decision independently.

"We decided not to use Huawei, not because of the U.S.'s ban on Huawei -- we just made our own decision," he said.

Two other major Vietnamese telecoms appear to have distanced themselves from Huawei as well. Vietnam Telecom Services, the second-ranked player known as Vinaphone, has opted to procure Nokia equipment for its 5G network. MobiFone, ranked third, is working with Samsung Electronics. Neither has confirmed that it will exclude Huawei.

Like Viettel, Vinaphone and MobiFone are state-run enterprises.

"It's possible that considerations were made regarding the U.S.," a diplomatic source said.

Vietnam is bucking the trend in Southeast Asia, where several nations have embraced Huawei. Smart Axiata, Cambodia's largest mobile carrier, has joined with the Chinese provider to launch what could be the region's first fifth-generation wireless network, with service set to go live by the end of the year.

Though Vietnam possesses strong trade ties with China, Hanoi is cooperating with the U.S. on the security front. Vietnam is also at odds with China over territorial rights in the South China Sea, which has fueled a strong anti-Beijing sentiment among Vietnamese.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media