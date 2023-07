HANOI -- Cambodia's government announced on Tuesday that it would bar members of Meta's oversight board from entering the country, in retaliation for the six-month suspension from Facebook that the board recommended on Prime Minister Hun Sen's account last week.

"(The oversight board) intends to obstruct the freedom of the press for the citizens of Cambodia and the right to receive credible news from a leader whom they support and admire," the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.