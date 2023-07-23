ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Hun Sen's Cambodia

Cambodia polls close, counting starts in widely criticized election

Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party is likely to sweep the ballot

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen shows his finger after voting at a polling station in Kandal province on July 23. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
SHAUN TURTON and YON SINEAT, Contributing Writers | Cambodia

PHNOM PENH -- Some 8.1 million Cambodians voted on Sunday in a national election tightly controlled by the ruling Cambodian People's Party, which is expected to sweep the board after the country's main opposition group was barred from competing.

The turnout -- some 84% of registered 9.7 million voters, according to provisional numbers from the National Election Committee released by pro-government media -- has become a focus of the CPP, which controls all levers of state power and has sought to present the ballot as legitimate.

