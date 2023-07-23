Cambodia polls close, counting starts in widely criticized election

PHNOM PENH -- Some 8.1 million Cambodians voted on Sunday in a national election tightly controlled by the ruling Cambodian People's Party, which is expected to sweep the board after the country's main opposition group was barred from competing.

The turnout -- some 84% of registered 9.7 million voters, according to provisional numbers from the National Election Committee released by pro-government media -- has become a focus of the CPP, which controls all levers of state power and has sought to present the ballot as legitimate.