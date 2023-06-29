ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Hun Sen's Cambodia

Cambodian PM Hun Sen's Facebook account faces 6-month ban

Meta oversight board calls for suspension, citing intimidation of critics

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has over 14 million followers on Facebook.   © Reuters
SHAUN TURTON, Contributing writer | Cambodia

PHNOM PENH -- Meta's oversight board has recommended that the Facebook account of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen be "immediately suspended" for six months over a video post in which he threatened to have opponents beaten up.

The recommendation was made on Thursday by the oversight board, a group of independent experts that is able to review the social media company's decisions about content moderation on its platforms, Facebook and Instagram. The company has 60 days to decide whether to implement the board's suggestion. Reuters reported that Meta said it would take down the content and review the suspension recommendation.

