PHNOM PENH -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced Wednesday that he would step down, part of a process that will see his eldest son take over as the country's leader next month.

Hun Sen, 70, met with King Norodom Sihamoni in the morning before delivering a speech detailing the post-election timeline of Hun Manet's accession. The next step comes in August, when the National Election Committee formalizes the results of Sunday's national election.