On topic: Who is Hun Manet, Cambodia's next prime minister?

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled the country since 1985, has decided to hand the reins of power to his eldest son, Hun Manet. Who is the soon-to-be leader and what lies ahead for Cambodia? Here's a selection of stories that shed light on the upcoming dynastic succession in the Southeast Asian country.

Hun Manet, son of Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, attends an election campaign in Phnom Penh on July 21. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

Hun Manet, 45, is set to take over his father's role next month -- the first transition of power in Hun Sen's 38-year rule. Manet's upbringing and path to power contrasts starkly with that of his 70-year-old father, who has ruled the country with an iron first. Read more.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, left, and his son, Hun Manet, are seen voting in these July 23 shots. (Photos by Ken Kobayashi)

On Wednesday, Hun Sen announced that he will resign after nearly four decades of rule. Stepping into his shoes? His son, army commander Hun Manet. "I would like to clarify to you that Manet will become the prime minister by the afternoon of Aug. 22, 2023," Hun Sen said. Read more.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, has worked assiduously to maintain his family's grip on power, grooming his eldest son, Manet, left, to succeed him. © Nikkei montage/Source photos by Reuters and Getty Images

In Cambodia, nepotism abets nepotism. In a bid to secure his son Hun Manet's place at the top, Hun Sen has overseen a sweeping transition within the ruling Cambodian People's Party, providing the children of party elites with positions of prestige and influence. Read more.

Some 8.1 million Cambodians voted last weekend in a tightly controlled national election. The ruling party, led by strongman Hun Sen, won 96% of parliamentary seats, unofficial results showed. But the election has been widely criticized as being neither free nor fair. Read more.

Some 10 years after almost losing an election, Hun Sen no longer tolerates competition from serious opponents as he maneuvers to transfer power to his son. Though Hun Sen and his party were expected to sweep the board, which they did, major economic, political and social challenges lie ahead for the country. Read more.