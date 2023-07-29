On topic: Who is Hun Manet, Cambodia's next prime minister?

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled the country since 1985, has decided to hand the reins of power to his eldest son, Hun Manet. Who is the soon-to-be leader and what lies ahead for Cambodia? Here's a selection of stories that shed light on the upcoming dynastic succession in the Southeast Asian country.
Hun Manet's path to power contrasts with father's Khmer Rouge past
Hun Manet, 45, is set to take over his father's role next month -- the first transition of power in Hun Sen's 38-year rule. Manet's upbringing and path to power contrasts starkly with that of his 70-year-old father, who has ruled the country with an iron first. Read more.
Cambodian PM Hun Sen says to step down, hand power to son
On Wednesday, Hun Sen announced that he will resign after nearly four decades of rule. Stepping into his shoes? His son, army commander Hun Manet. "I would like to clarify to you that Manet will become the prime minister by the afternoon of Aug. 22, 2023," Hun Sen said. Read more.
Cambodia's Hun Sen plans power succession to son, allies' children
In Cambodia, nepotism abets nepotism. In a bid to secure his son Hun Manet's place at the top, Hun Sen has overseen a sweeping transition within the ruling Cambodian People's Party, providing the children of party elites with positions of prestige and influence. Read more.
Cambodia's Hun Sen dominates election, threatens ballot spoilers
Some 8.1 million Cambodians voted last weekend in a tightly controlled national election. The ruling party, led by strongman Hun Sen, won 96% of parliamentary seats, unofficial results showed. But the election has been widely criticized as being neither free nor fair. Read more.
Cambodia democracy dream fades as Hun Sen eyes election walkover
Some 10 years after almost losing an election, Hun Sen no longer tolerates competition from serious opponents as he maneuvers to transfer power to his son. Though Hun Sen and his party were expected to sweep the board, which they did, major economic, political and social challenges lie ahead for the country. Read more.