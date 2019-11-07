Sam Rainsy faces ASEAN roadblocks to Cambodia homecoming

PHNOM PENH -- After weeks of vowing to return to Cambodia and spark an uprising, Cambodian opposition leaders now find their plans seemingly blocked by the country's Association of Southeast Asian Nations neighbors.

In what was a foreseeable obstacle, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Wednesday poured cold water on exiled opposition head Sam Rainsy's plan to transit via Thailand on his trip back to Cambodia on Saturday, saying he would be denied entry.

Meanwhile, Mu Sochua, another senior figure in the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, was detained by Malaysian immigration officials after arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Indonesia late Wednesday, according to Reuters. Malaysia on Monday also detained two CNRP youth members attempting to fly to Thailand.

Cambodia sent arrest warrants for Rainsy to all 10 members of the Southeast Asian bloc in September.

By the letter of an ASEAN agreement, its members are not obligated to carry out the warrants. The treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters states it does not apply to arrest or detention with a view to extradition, or the enforcement of criminal judgments imposed by the party requesting assistance. It also has provisions allowing countries to reject requests for assistance if the alleged crime is political in nature.

Prayuth was quoted by the Bangkok Post as saying that "according to our commitment to ASEAN, we will not interfere in each other's internal affairs, and we will not allow an anti-government person to use Thailand for activism"

No doubt aware of this, Rainsy on Tuesday shared a copy of a plane ticket on Facebook, indicating he would board a Thai Airways flight departing from Paris on Thursday and arriving in Bangkok at 6 a.m. local time on Friday. He also posted a letter addressed to Prayuth requesting safe passage.

Sam Rainsy prepares his luggage on Wednesday prior to his planned departure for Bangkok. © Reuters

Following Prayuth's comments, Rainsy indicated that he might change his travel plans, telling Reuters that if an arrangement could not be made with Thailand he would "find some other ways."

"If I cannot go to Bangkok I will board another plane for Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta or Singapore. Wherever I can go and where I can gather people to go with me," he said.

Also a French citizen, Rainsy has been living in Paris since 2015 after fleeing Cambodia to avoid prison time linked to a defamation suit. That case, and several subsequent convictions, are widely seen as politically motivated.

He told the Nikkei Asian Review last month that he and other leaders of the banned CNRP would arrive in Cambodia on Saturday to lead a "people's power" movement to end the three-decade rule of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

But the difficulties of crossing through Thailand, where they hoped to mobilize Cambodian migrant workers, were far from unexpected. For example, Thai authorities last month prevented Sochua from entering the country.

Screen shot of the air ticket that Sam Rainsy posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

Rainsy has the support of human rights advocates. In a statement on Wednesday, Teddy Baguilat, a board member for ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, called Thailand's decision to block Rainsy on political grounds "outrageous."

"Prime Minister Prayuth said he made the decision according to his commitment to ASEAN but committing to ASEAN should mean championing democracy rather than supporting repressive regimes," said Baguilat, a former Philippine MP. "It is time that ASEAN countries realize that it is more sustainable and in its own interest to promote democracy and human rights within the bloc rather than give free rein to unpredictable and reckless despotic leaders."

Rainsy, who's reneged on previous promises to return, has remained emphatic that he would re-enter Cambodia, despite the explicit threat of arrest.

However, even some from his own party are unconvinced. Kem Monovithya, daughter of CNRP co-founder Kem Sokha -- who has been under house arrest since 2017 -- called his most recent promise a "PR stunt" in an interview with local outlet Voice of Democracy.

The Cambodian government accused Kem Sokha of involvement in a U.S.-backed coup plot and, months later, moved to dissolve the CNRP, paving the way for Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party to win every seat in the 2018 national election.

Mu Sochua, deputy president of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, smiles after a news conference in Jakarta on Wednesday that the Cambodian ambassador to Indonesia unsuccessfully attempted to shut down. © Reuters

Since Rainsy announced his intention to return, the government has intensified its crackdown on dissent. Calling the plan a coup, it has arrested almost 50 people and has broadcast footage of seemingly forced confessions on television.

The pressure campaign has also extended abroad. The country's aviation authority reportedly warned air carriers they could face prosecution for ferrying members of the CNRP to Cambodia.

Cambodia is also continuing a show of military force to thwart the group's return. Troops, deployed to areas near the Thai border, have held drills with live ammunition and conducted formation marches through small provincial cities, with footage of the exercises aired on local television.

Meanwhile, Cambodia's ambassador to Indonesia yesterday crashed an event in Jakarta where Sochua was speaking and attempted, unsuccessfully, to have it shut down. The ambassador later released a statement calling on Indonesian authorities to arrest Sochua.

Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch's Asia division, said the government's response was a "frenzied" attempt to protect their "bogus narrative" that exercising democratic rights was somehow a coup.

"The one thing that Hun Sen lacks is democratic legitimacy and so is changing the subject to national security and impugning the motives of opposition political leaders trying to exercise their rights to return home," he said.