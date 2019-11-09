Sam Rainsy lands in Malaysia ahead of planned return to Cambodia

PHONM PENH/NEW YORK -- Self-exiled Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy, who has promised to return home to lead an uprising against the three-decade rule of Prime Minister Hun Sen, has arrived in Malaysia.

Sam Rainsy was witnessed by a Reuters reporter just after 3.30pm local time on Saturday at Kuala Lumpur International Airport after a flight from Paris, where he has been residing.

A co-founder of the court-disbanded Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), Rainsy had vowed to re-enter Cambodia on Saturday -- almost four years after fleeing abroad to evade arrest in a case widely seen as politically motivated. In preparation for any unrest, Cambodia's military has mobilized on its borders and near airports.

It's not clear, however, whether Sam Rainsy will be allowed to enter Malaysia, nor how he and his entourage will enter Cambodia. Plans to enter via Thailand were shot down by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who said Sam Rainsy would not be permitted in the country.

Asked by a Reuters reporter on his flight how he would be welcomed, Sam Rainsy said: "No idea! Something between the red carpet and the handcuffs."

On Thursday, Sam Rainsy said he was blocked from check-in at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport for a Thai Airways flight scheduled to arrive in Bangkok on Friday morning.

Speaking to the Nikkei Asian Review earlier on Saturday, senior CNRP member Mu Sochua, who arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday and was detained by immigration authorities for 24 hours before being released, declined to give specifics about the group's plans, citing safety concerns.

"We are not stopping," she said. "We will continue our struggle

The U.S. State Department expressed concerns Friday over Hun Sen's efforts to keep Sam Rainsy from entering the country.

"We are deeply concerned by the recent expanding series of arrests, harassment, and intimidation of members of the Cambodian political opposition and by efforts to thwart the return to Cambodia of citizens seeking peaceful participation in the political process," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement, calling such efforts "an escalation in suppression of the political opposition."

On being blocked from boarding to Bangkok on Thursday, Sam Rainsy tweeted that "they said they have received from very high up the instruction not to allow me to board... This must be Hun Sen, Cambodian dictator," who put pressure on neighboring countries.

In a Friday Facebook post accompanied by a picture of him with a suitcase, Sam Rainsy said he was boarding a plane in Paris to "another destination."

Hun Sen has made clear that he would have Sam Rainsy arrested upon entering the country. He also declared in September that the government had sent arrest warrants for Sam Rainsy to other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Natio

In Friday's statement, the U.S. State Department said it is "consistent in our support for the respect of fundamental freedoms and human rights and the reopening of political and civic space in Cambodia."

"We urge all parties to engage in a peaceful, inclusive process of national reconciliation in order to restore a genuine multiparty democracy and fundamental freedoms, as enshrined in the Cambodian constitution," it said.

Additional reporting by Alex Fang