PHNOM PENH -- The U.S. says it has taken steps to impose sanctions on individuals and cut aid in response to Cambodia's national election on Sunday, which Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling party won in a landslide after his most credible rivals were disqualified.

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the ballot, in which the ruling Cambodian People's Party won 120 of 125 parliamentary seats, according to unofficial results, was "neither free nor fair."