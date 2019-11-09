US 'deeply concerned' by Cambodia's suppression of opposition

NEW YORK -- The U.S. State Department expressed concerns Friday over Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's efforts to keep political rival Sam Rainsy from reentering the country, while the self-exiled opposition leader boarded a plane in Paris to an undisclosed destination.

"We are deeply concerned by the recent expanding series of arrests, harassment, and intimidation of members of the Cambodian political opposition and by efforts to thwart the return to Cambodia of citizens seeking peaceful participation in the political process," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement, calling such efforts "an escalation in suppression of the political opposition."

Sam Rainsy, a co-founder of the court-disbanded Cambodia National Rescue Party who had vowed to return to Cambodia on Saturday along with other party leaders to stand up to Hun Sen's three-decade rule, said Thursday that he was blocked from check-in at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport for a Thai Airways International flight scheduled to arrive in Bangkok on Friday morning.

"They said they have received from very high up the instruction not to allow me to board," Sam Rainsy said in a media interview he tweeted Thursday.

"This must be Hun Sen, Cambodian dictator," who put pressure on neighboring countries, he explained.

In a Friday Facebook post accompanied by a picture of him with a suitcase, Sam Rainsy said he was boarding a plane in Paris to "another destination."

Sam Rainsy left Cambodia in 2015 facing defamation charges he was later convicted of.

Hun Sen had made clear that he would have Sam Rainsy arrested upon entering the country. He also declared in September that the government had sent arrest warrants for Sam Rainsy to other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

On Wednesday, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had said Sam Rainsy would not be permitted to enter Cambodia via Thailand.

A Thai Airways employee told The Associated Press on Thursday that Sam Rainsy did not have a valid booking for that day but that a booking in his name had been made for a new flight on Saturday.

Earlier on Wednesday, CNRP Vice President Mu Sochua was detained by Malaysian immigration officers upon arriving in Kuala Lumpur, according to Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch. Robertson later said she was released.

In Friday's statement, the U.S. State Department said it is "consistent in our support for the respect of fundamental freedoms and human rights and the reopening of political and civic space in Cambodia."

"We urge all parties to engage in a peaceful, inclusive process of national reconciliation in order to restore a genuine multiparty democracy and fundamental freedoms, as enshrined in the Cambodian constitution," it said.