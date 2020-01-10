ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Iran tensions

Abe to go ahead with Mideast visit in hopes of defusing tensions

Prime minister heads to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman on Saturday

SHUNSUKE SHIGETA and YUKI FUJITA, Nikkei staff writers
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shake hands in Tokyo on Dec. 20. Japan has historically had friendly ties with Iran.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to proceed with a visit to the Middle East starting Saturday, seeking cooperation from regional leaders to calm the situation after the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.

Abe will travel to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman through next Wednesday. "I will make every diplomatic effort to ease tensions and stabilize the region," he told reporters Thursday.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are members of Operation Sentinel, a U.S.-led effort to protect civilian vessels in the Middle East, while Oman has close ties with Iran.

Abe will also seek the leaders' understanding for Japan's plans to deploy its Self-Defense Forces to the region.

Abe praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his restrained response to Iranian missile strikes on U.S. military bases in Iraq, which were retaliation for a U.S. airstrike last week that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.

"We have strongly urged restraint from all parties involved," Abe said. Japan is a military ally of the U.S. while maintaining historically friendly ties with Iran.

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono is expected to order the deployment of the Takanami destroyer and P-3C patrol aircraft on Friday to help protect ships in the Middle East. The aircraft will leave Okinawa's Naha Air Base on Saturday and will take part in surveillance operations in Middle Eastern waters, as well as anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden. The Takanami will leave Japan in February.

The deployment faces rising concern in Tokyo. At a meeting Thursday, some members of Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said that Middle East tensions have escalated since December, when the cabinet approved the mission. These lawmakers urged full efforts to ensure the safety of the SDF personnel.

"While hoping that the situation does not escalate, we need to carefully weigh the developments," said LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida. He warned of potential effects on the Japanese economy, and said he plans to create a task force to study the party's response.

The opposition is urging the government to scrap the deployment altogether. Major opposition parties held a hearing on Thursday with diplomatic and defense officials.

The Mideast "is on the brink of war," said one lawmaker at the hearing. "We're operating on different assumptions" from when the deployment decision was made.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media