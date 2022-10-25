Alternative realities and uncertain times in Iran

KISH ISLAND, Iran -- In mid-September, I was invited to a meeting on the resort island of Kish. With big domestic players in banking, investment and insurance attending, the gathering is known as Iran's Davos. I was keen to attend because my country has been heavily sanctioned since former U.S. President Donald Trump tore up the nuclear deal in 2018 and started a "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran's economy.

I could have not predicted the dramatic way my country has changed in the month since, providing yet another reason for the West to impose economic penalties.