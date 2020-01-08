Asian stocks plunge following Iran attack on US-occupied base

TOKYO -- Major stock indexes in Asia plunged on Wednesday morning after multiple U.S. media reported that Iran launched ballistic missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for the Jan. 3 killing of a top Iranian commander in an American drone strike.

Heightening tensions between Tehran and Washington caused investors to dump equities and flee to safer assets.

The Japanese yen surged to a three-month high, rising to 107.76 per dollar.

Gold and oil prices also rose steeply as investors scrambled to avoid fallout from unstable financial markets, while assessing the growing instability in the Middle East.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell over 600 yen, or 2.6%, from yesterday's close, at one point dropping to a month-and-a-half low of 22,951 yen.

Stocks in maritime transport, services and precision equipment manufacturing, among others, led the decline. Major stocks like SoftBank Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Toyota Motor, Tokyo Electron, and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha dropped about 2% at one point.

Other indexes in Asia followed, with South Korea's Kospi and Singapore's Straits Times Index off nearly 2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.5%, while China's Shanghai Composite and Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index slipped about 0.5%.

Yoshinori Ogawa, senior strategist at Okasan Securities, believes that investors were caught by surprise. "Iran struck back faster than most people expected," he said.

Although noting that investors have become cautious, Ogawa said that he was "pretty sure there are some out there who plan on buying the dip." He pointed out that, especially in Japan, the index had climbed significantly in 2019, making stocks difficult to purchase.

Be he cautioned that any buying would be on condition that "tensions between Iran and the U.S. subside."

The Pentagon released a statement in response to the barrage of more than a dozen ballistic missiles, stating that the attacks targeted the Al Asad and Erbil military bases.

According to Reuters, Iranian-state TV quoted a Revolutionary Guards commander on Wednesday as saying, "The missile attacks today were just the first step. [U.S. President Donald] should think about withdrawing troops from the region and not to leave them within our reach."

Meanwhile, analyst firm Citi Research said in a statement that the mounting tensions "may further unwind positions" in emerging market growth assets and foreign exchange.