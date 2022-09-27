ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Iran tensions

Calm days but furious nights in Iran as protests spiral

At least 41 dead as demonstrations spread to London, Paris

Pro-government demonstrators wave Iranian flags during their rally condemning recent protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.   © AP
TALA TASLIMI, Nikkei staff writer | Iran

TEHRAN -- Iran burns with rage at night. Over the last week, violence has escalated in Tehran and other major cities as government forces and demonstrators clashed over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini earlier this month.

Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 for not wearing her hijab appropriately by the "morality police," officially the Guidance Patrol, of Iran where it is illegal for women not to cover their hair. Officials said Amini was taken to a detention center to learn about the hijab, but died of a heart attack on Sept. 16 in a Tehran hospital. Other reports said she was beaten in the head before she died on the day she was arrested.

