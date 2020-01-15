ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Iran tensions

Iranian foreign minister slams US for 'ignorance and arrogance'

Zarif says war against Islamic State hampered by Soleimani killing

KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif slams Trump on Jan. 15 at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, which gathers foreign policy makers and strategic analysts from countries. (Nikkei Montage/ Source photos by Reuters and AP) 

NEW DELHI -- Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Wednesday lashed out at the U.S. saying that its "ignorance and arrogance" has fueled mayhem, as tensions build in the Middle East following the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

He said the U.S. is unable to assess situations from perspectives other than its own. "When they assassinated a revered general in Iraq violating Iraqi sovereignty, they thought... that people will be dancing in the streets of Tehran and Baghdad," Zarif said at the annual Raisina Dialogue held in Delhi and hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with India's Ministry of External Affairs.

"That showed two things which are very dangerous, and when combined it becomes even more dangerous: ignorance and arrogance. And when you become an arrogant ignorant or an ignorant arrogant it becomes a disaster, particularly if you have a lot of power. That has been fueling mayhem in the region."

He pointed to demonstrations and gatherings in 430 Indian cities to mourn Soleimani.

"Now we have this disaster of the shooting of a civilian airline, accidental shooting but shooting nevertheless [and] 180 families are mourning the loss of very, very bright young people... Why did it happen? Because there was a crisis. People make mistakes, unforgivable mistakes, but it happened in the time of the crisis. We need to make sure that these crises will be prevented," Zarif said.

He also said Iran's arms expenditure is the lowest in the region, "where we need hope and get rid of despair."

"The war against [Islamic State] just suffered a major setback, and [Islamic State] just won a major victory," Zarif said. "We need to recreate the coalition against [Islamic State] because the current coalition against [it] used the bases of the coalition to kill the most effective [anti-Islamic State] general."

"The two people celebrating the death of General Soleimani are ISIS and President [Donald] Trump," Zarif said.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media