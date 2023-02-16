ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Iran tensions

Xi lacks diplomatic muscle on Iran nuclear talks: analysts

Chinese leader pledges to help kick-start stalled deal after meeting Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, right, walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a state visit to Beijing on Feb.14.   © Xinhua/AP
CK TAN and TALA TASLIMI, Nikkei staff writers | China

SHANGHAI/TEHRAN -- Xi Jinping's pledge to help revive the stalled Iran nuclear deal is being cautiously welcomed by Washington, but observers warn that the Chinese leader's success could be "very limited" with Beijing-Tehran ties at a low ebb.

Xi made the comments on Tuesday, after meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his three-day official visit to Beijing, where the pair also agreed to beef up economic ties, with Iran hoping to persuade China to restart work on developing a major oil field near the Iraqi border.

