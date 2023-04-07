Anti-Japan sentiment in South Korea puts breakthrough at risk

SEOUL -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has faced a barrage of criticism since last month's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which many saw as a humiliating concession in the countries' decadeslong row over wartime labor.

Yoon has dismissed criticism from the opposition and local media, saying that his opponents are simply weaponizing anti-Japanese sentiment. But the public's pent-up frustration over the history between the countries continues to cast a shadow over future relations.