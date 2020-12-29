'Comfort women' settlement fails to settle Japan-South Korea row

SEOUL -- Five years after Tokyo and Seoul agreed to settle the issue of wartime "comfort women" once and for all, the continuing erection of commemorative statues by a South Korean group and ongoing lawsuits demanding further compensation from Japan threaten to derail progress on the deal.

Every Wednesday, members of the Korean Council (formally called the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan) gather at the former Japanese embassy in Seoul to demonstrate against the war atrocity.

"The Japanese government should compensate!" the protestors demand.

But that gathering has drawn its own counter-demonstration, with conservative groups gathering next to the Korean Council members.

"Remove the statues!" they say, also calling for the implementation of the Japan-South Korea agreement of 2015.

The conservative groups received wind in their sails after the former leader of the Korean Council Yoon Mee-hyang was accused of misappropriating funds.

Yoon, a parliament member of the ruling Democratic Party, was charged for fraud and other financial crimes in September and the first court trial opened in November.

A "comfort woman" statue erected at the Japanese embassy in Seoul. © Yosuke Onchi

Some saw that this would weaken the Council's activities and lead to a settlement of the issue. It did not.

In South Korea, where the issue of comfort women is almost sanctified, any criticism of the victims or the comfort women statues are considered taboo. There are about 130 of those statues in the country and at least 16 overseas. Twelve of the overseas statues were erected after the Japan-South Korea agreement was reached.

In October, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi asked Germany to remove one of the statues erected in Berlin. But due to a backlash from local groups and South Korean media this did not happen.

Under the bilateral agreement, Japan apologized to the victims and contributed 1 billion yen ($9.7 million) to a foundation set up by the Korean government to support the former comfort women. "Projects for recovering the honor and dignity and healing the psychological wounds of all former comfort women" were to be carried out under the cooperation between the two governments.

Thirty-five of the 47 surviving former comfort women received support money. Some surviving victims refused to take the money.

But the existence of the support program is little known in South Korea.

The Moon Jae-in administration abruptly dissolved the foundation in 2018.

Protests from citizens' groups grow louder each time the Japanese government calls for a resolution. Mechanisms put in place in society make it difficult to achieve closure on the issue.

For example, young people who have participated in citizens' groups and voluntary work for comfort women receive credit when applying for schools or positions at non-governmental organizations.

Brands that proclaim they support the former comfort women sold 9.9 billion won ($9 million) worth of bags and smartphone cases in 2017. Part of their sales have been donated to groups such as the Korean Council.

According to the Chosun Ilbo, an artist who created the comfort women statues earned around $30,000 for each, collecting a total of more than $3 million.

Even scholars close to the administration admit that the movement has been "over-commercialized" in recent years.

Another major factor is the elections. Conservative candidates risk being labeled "pro-Japan" and attacked throughout the campaign.

The South Korean government has provided the Korean Council with subsidies totaling 1.6 billion won over four years.

Japanese and South Korea diplomats are now bracing for January when a Seoul court will rule on two lawsuits filed by former comfort women. The first case was brought by Lee Yong-soo, widely seen as a leading light of the movement.

Japan has not sent any representatives to these trials, invoking sovereign immunity, a principle under international law that prevents a country from being sued by another.

The plaintiffs have argued the "counter-humanitarian acts" do not qualify for sovereign immunity. If the court rules that Japan must compensate the plaintiffs, Tokyo will point to the agreement signed five years ago that the comfort women issue was "finally and irreversibly" resolved.