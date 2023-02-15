Japan, South Korea eye wartime labor talks by foreign ministers

TOKYO -- Senior Japanese and South Korean diplomats met in Washington to lay the groundwork for a foreign ministers meeting on Saturday, where the countries hope to make progress in resolving the issue of Japan's treatment of laborers during World War II, a disagreement that has hindered relations from improving.

Cho Hyun-dong, South Korea's first vice foreign minister, and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the issue as soon as possible and maintaining bilateral communication in the meeting on Monday.