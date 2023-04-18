Japan, South Korea hold first security talks in 5 years

SEOUL/TOKYO -- Japanese and South Korean officials resumed a bilateral security dialogue on Monday after a five-year hiatus, reviving a framework that had been paralyzed by the two countries' fraying relations.

The two sides exchanged views on the response to North Korea as well as the potential for bilateral cooperation -- or trilateral cooperation with the U.S. -- in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Japan's defense ministry. They committed to communicating closely with each other as part of efforts to strengthen coordination, the ministry said.