ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan-South Korea rift

Japan, South Korea hold first security talks in 5 years

Regional tensions push two sides to thaw relations following 2018 radar incident

Senior diplomatic and defense officials from Japan and South Korea met in Seoul April 17 for bilateral talks on security policy.   © Kyodo
JUNNOSUKE KOBARA and YUSUKE TAKEUCHI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

SEOUL/TOKYO -- Japanese and South Korean officials resumed a bilateral security dialogue on Monday after a five-year hiatus, reviving a framework that had been paralyzed by the two countries' fraying relations.

The two sides exchanged views on the response to North Korea as well as the potential for bilateral cooperation -- or trilateral cooperation with the U.S. -- in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Japan's defense ministry. They committed to communicating closely with each other as part of efforts to strengthen coordination, the ministry said.

Read Next

Latest On Japan-South Korea rift

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close