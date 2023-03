TOKYO/WASHINGTON -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol took a major step toward increasing security cooperation with their summit Thursday, as the U.S. seeks stronger ties with and between its East Asian allies.

Kishida and Yoon agreed to bolster cooperation against North Korea. Their countries also will resume a working-level bilateral security dialogue after a five-year hiatus, and jointly advocate for a free and open Indo-Pacific.