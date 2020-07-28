Japan criticizes South Korea 'comfort women' statue with Abe image

TOKYO -- Japan's top government spokesman on Tuesday strongly criticized a recently installed statue in South Korea reportedly showing a man resembling Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his knees and bowing to a girl symbolizing wartime "comfort women."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that if media reports about the statue are true it would be "unacceptable in terms of international courtesy" and would have a "decisive effect" on the relationship between Japan and South Korea.

According to South Korean media, the private Korea Botanic Garden in Pyeongchang had by Monday put up a statue entitled "Eternal Atonement."

A photo released by the Korea Botanic Garden shows a pair of statues on a green lawn. One is of a girl in what appears to be traditional Korean attire siting on a stool. The other is of a man in what seems to be a Western-style suit on his knees, his palms placed on the ground and head facing down in front of the statue of the young woman.

Suga added that the Japanese government has not confirmed the authenticity of the reports.

Regarding the comfort women issue, he stressed, that Japan "continues to urge the steady implementation of the Japan-Korea agreement that confirmed it was finally and irreversibly resolved."