Japan-South Korea rift

Japanese, South Korean leaders agree to restore healthy ties

Kishida and Yoon pledge to accelerate talks among senior diplomats

Wednesday's meeting was the first face-to-face conversation between Kishida and Yoon since they chatted in June on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit. (Source photos by Reuters)
| Japan

NEW YORK (Kyodo) -- The leaders of Japan and South Korea agreed Wednesday that the two nations need to restore sound bilateral ties, according to Japan's government, amid expectations for improvement in the relations frayed over wartime labor and territorial issues.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol also pledged to further deepen their cooperation to deal with North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said of the first in-person, sit-down meeting between the leaders since Yoon took office in May.

