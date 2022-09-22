Japanese, South Korean leaders agree to restore healthy ties

NEW YORK (Kyodo) -- The leaders of Japan and South Korea agreed Wednesday that the two nations need to restore sound bilateral ties, according to Japan's government, amid expectations for improvement in the relations frayed over wartime labor and territorial issues.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol also pledged to further deepen their cooperation to deal with North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said of the first in-person, sit-down meeting between the leaders since Yoon took office in May.