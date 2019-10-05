Japanese autos lose market share to Europeans in South Korea

SEOUL -- Japanese automakers sold about 1,100 new passenger cars in South Korea in September, down 60% on the year, as consumers here boycott Japanese products amid an ongoing trade feud.

The Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association published the figures, as measured by new registrations, on Friday. Japanese auto sales had plunged 57% in August to about 1,400 vehicles.

Japanese cars accounted for 5% of new imported cars sold in South Korea last month, significantly lower than the 16% from a year earlier. Toyota Motor, Honda Motor and Nissan Motor all suffered a decrease in sales. Meanwhile, European automakers expanded shares.

Domestic brands like Hyundai Motor control over 70% of the South Korean market. The trade feud is squeezing Japanese players' shares further.

South Korean consumers have been boycotting a range of Japanese products from cars to beer since early July, in response to Tokyo's export restrictions on chip-related materials to South Korea. Many are also avoiding travel to Japan, leading South Korean budget airlines to cut back on flights to Japan. The two governments remain at loggerheads over the issue.