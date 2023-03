TOKYO -- The leaders of Japan and South Korea sought to put their countries' acrimonious past behind them in a Tokyo summit that brought pledges of economic and security cooperation between the neighbors.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, making the first bilateral visit to Japan by a South Korean leader since 2011, agreed to accelerate collaboration in the fields of economic security, advanced science and technologies, finance and foreign exchange.