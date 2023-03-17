Kishida and Yoon bond over sukiyaki, omurice and beer in Ginza

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol enjoyed dinner at two restaurants after their summit and news conference Thursday, deepening their relationship in a more informal setting.
The two leaders dined at sukiyaki restaurant Yoshizawa and long-established Western-style restaurant Rengatei, both in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district. Yoon is said to have found omurice -- a popular omelet-and-fried-rice dish that is a Rengatei specialty -- unforgettable on a previous trip to Tokyo.