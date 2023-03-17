Kishida and Yoon bond over sukiyaki, omurice and beer in Ginza

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol enjoyed dinner at two restaurants after their summit and news conference Thursday, deepening their relationship in a more informal setting.

Yoshizawa was the first of two restaurants that Kishida, second from left, and Yoon visited on March 16. (Photo courtesy of Japan's Cabinet Office)

The two leaders dined at sukiyaki restaurant Yoshizawa and long-established Western-style restaurant Rengatei, both in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district. Yoon is said to have found omurice -- a popular omelet-and-fried-rice dish that is a Rengatei specialty -- unforgettable on a previous trip to Tokyo.