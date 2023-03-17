ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan-South Korea rift

Kishida and Yoon bond over sukiyaki, omurice and beer in Ginza

Jackets and ties come off during restaurant-hopping evening after summit

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, rear left, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, rear right, and their wives at the Yoshizawa sukiyaki restaurant in Tokyo's Ginza district. (Photo courtesy of Japan's Cabinet Office)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol enjoyed dinner at two restaurants after their summit and news conference Thursday, deepening their relationship in a more informal setting.

Yoshizawa was the first of two restaurants that Kishida, second from left, and Yoon visited on March 16. (Photo courtesy of Japan's Cabinet Office)

The two leaders dined at sukiyaki restaurant Yoshizawa and long-established Western-style restaurant Rengatei, both in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district. Yoon is said to have found omurice -- a popular omelet-and-fried-rice dish that is a Rengatei specialty -- unforgettable on a previous trip to Tokyo.

Read Next

Latest On Japan-South Korea rift

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close