Korean Air to resume Ishikawa flights grounded by boycott

KANAZAWA, Japan -- Korean Air Lines will reopen a connection between South Korea and Japan that was suspended after bilateral tensions cut into traffic.

Service will resume Sunday between Seoul's Incheon International Airport and Komatsu Airport, serving Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture. Korean Air had announced in August the grounding of these flights between Sept. 29 and Nov. 16.

Demand is trending toward recovery, the company determined. Service will resume at the previous frequency of three round trips a week.

Korean Air is the only airline connecting Ishikawa with South Korea. Japanese accounted for roughly 40% of the passengers before the suspension.

Frictions between Japan and South Korea have rippled down to the local level. A delegation from the city council of Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, canceled for the first time in 11 years a visit to South Korean sister city Jeonju slated for October.

A fair in Jeonju featuring traditional Kanazawa crafts was postponed from its planned start of late August as well.