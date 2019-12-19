Korean lawmakers submit wartime labor bill to defuse Japan feud

SEOUL -- South Korean lawmakers on Wednesday submitted legislation designed to break Seoul's political deadlock with Tokyo over wartime labor compensation, although its prospects in the parliament are uncertain because of stiff opposition from plaintiffs in court cases as well as civic groups.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are scheduled to meet for the first time in 15 months on Tuesday. By submitting the legislation ahead of the meeting, South Korean lawmakers hope to showcase their effort to tackle the issue at the core of the current standoff between the two countries.

The legislation, sponsored by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and 13 other ruling and opposition party lawmakers, would create a fund using donations from corporations and individuals from South Korea and Japan. The fund would then compensate those forced to work for Japanese companies during World War II and their families, instead of the companies that were ordered to do so by the South Korean Supreme Court.

"I hope that this will be a turning point for cooling South Korea-Japan relations to focus on the future," Moon Hee-sang said.

But plaintiffs in wartime labor cases oppose the legislation, arguing that they gloss over Japan's responsibility over the labor issue. The Japanese side needs to apologize to the South Korean victims, and that the term "donations" absolves the companies of its obligations, the plaintiffs lawyers said Wednesday.

Civic groups across South Korea held protests and lodged protests with lawmakers before the legislation was introduced. Some are planning to campaign against any legislators who vote for the bills in the next elections.

The legislation struggled to find sponsors until the very end. Going forward, opposition is likely to persist within the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.

Even if it passes, if certain plaintiffs refuse to take money from the fund, the courts could still sell off assets they seized from Japanese companies for the purpose of compensating wartime labor victims. Such a move would further heighten tensions as Japan considers the issue of wartime compensations to have been settled through a 1965 treaty.

The South Korean government for now has kept a distance from the National Assembly speaker. Officially, President Moon supports the Supreme Court's decisions and is not working to dissuade plaintiffs from seeking compensation, a source familiar with the matter said.

Some in the Japanese government, on the other hand, see the lawmakers' move as the first concrete attempt to address the court ruling, which Japan views as violating international law.