South Korea ends anti-dumping duties on Japanese valves

The World Trade Organization headquarters in Geneva: Japan and South Korea have had a long-running dispute over trade in pneumatic valves.   © Reuters
TAKAKO GAKUTO, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

TOKYO -- South Korea has discontinued anti-dumping duties on pneumatic valves made in Japan, following a World Trade Organization decision that the measure violated international rules.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announced the latest development in a trade dispute between the two Asian neighbors on Wednesday.

South Korea imposed duties between 12% and 23% on Japanese valves in August 2015 as a five-year measure, citing harm to domestic producers from unfairly cheap imports. Japanese suppliers hold the top global share in these valves, which control air flows and are used in applications such as chipmaking and auto engine production.

Japan took the issue to the WTO in March 2016, contending that Japanese exports of high-end valves differ from those made in South Korea in terms of value and function. A dispute settlement body ruled largely in Japan's favor in April 2018 but avoided decisions on certain points of contention. Both sides filed appeals.

The WTO's appellate body ruled in September 2019 that the duties were not properly justified and urged South Korea to take corrective action. Seoul said in May that it would not extend the duties, which expired on Wednesday. 

Japan exports about 3.7 billion yen ($35 million) of these valves to South Korea every year, and Japanese manufacturers have had to shoulder about 2 billion yen in additional duties over five years.

Japan's trade ministry credited the expiration of the duties to the WTO's dispute-resolution process.

