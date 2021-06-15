ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan-South Korea rift

South Korea holds drill around Takeshima islets amid Japan protest

Japan chief cabinet secretary calls move 'unacceptable and extremely regrettable'

A set of remote islands called Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in Japanese is seen in this picture taken from a helicopter in 2012.    © Reuters
| Japan

SEOUL (Kyodo) -- South Korea's military and maritime police began a joint defense exercise on Tuesday around a group of islets in the Sea of Japan, local media reported, with Japan protesting the move around the outcroppings it claims.

The South Korean-controlled islets are called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea. South Korea conducts the drill twice a year, usually in June and December.

The latest drill mainly involves maritime training, not a landing exercise, according to the media. The military reportedly does not plan to make public footage from the drill, in a bid to avoid raising tensions with Japan.

In Tokyo, Japan's top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato called the drill "unacceptable and extremely regrettable." The chief Cabinet secretary said Japan has protested against the exercise through diplomatic channels and is calling on South Korea to stop it.

South Korean media reported earlier that Japan unilaterally canceled a meeting between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President Moon Jae In that had been planned during the Group of Seven summit in Britain, due to Seoul's plan to conduct the drill.

Japan has denied the report, saying that the meeting did not take place because of scheduling issues.

Ties between the two countries have sunk to their lowest level in decades over several historical and diplomatic issues, especially after the South Korean Supreme Court in 2018 ordered Japanese companies to compensate South Korean plaintiffs for wartime forced labor.

