ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan-South Korea rift

South Korea is unlikely to backtrack on wartime laborer decision

Ties with Japan would suffer but South Korea has the most to lose

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a joint news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on March 16. (Pool photo via Reuters)   © Reuters
HIROSHI MINEGISHI, Nikkei senior staff writer | South Korea

TOKYO -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has again made surprising remarks about his commitment to improving his country's deeply strained ties with Japan.

In a cabinet meeting on March 21, Yoon delivered a 20-minute speech, reading out a lengthy, passionate statement about the importance of better bilateral relations in an apparent move to counter the anti-Japan force's offensive against his diplomatic initiative. Yoon went so far as to say Japan has already expressed apologies and remorse dozens of times over historical issues with South Korea.

Read Next

Latest On Japan-South Korea rift

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close