South Korea is unlikely to backtrack on wartime laborer decision

TOKYO -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has again made surprising remarks about his commitment to improving his country's deeply strained ties with Japan.

In a cabinet meeting on March 21, Yoon delivered a 20-minute speech, reading out a lengthy, passionate statement about the importance of better bilateral relations in an apparent move to counter the anti-Japan force's offensive against his diplomatic initiative. Yoon went so far as to say Japan has already expressed apologies and remorse dozens of times over historical issues with South Korea.