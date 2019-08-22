South Korea pulls out of intelligence sharing pact with Japan

SEOUL -- South Korea decided not to extend an intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan, escalating a spat that has morphed from historical grievances into a trade dispute.

The decision was made at a National Security Council meeting on Thursday hosted by the presidential Blue House.

Kim Yu-keun, the National Security Office's deputy director, said: "We thought that it is not in our national interest to maintain the agreement." Kim said that Japan's exclusion of South Korea from its "whitelist" caused critical change in its relations with Japan.

Yoshihide Suga, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, late last month said that Tokyo wanted to maintain the pact, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement.

The neighbors signed the agreement in 2016 out of a desire to cooperate in the face of an increasing threat from North Korea. The agreement stipulates how the countries can share military intelligence.

The decision came one day after South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, in Beijing. South Korea's foreign ministry said Kang had expressed regret in regard to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decision to exclude South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners earlier this month. She urged Tokyo to withdraw the decision that makes it more cumbersome for South Korean companies to import certain materials from Japan.

Analysts say Seoul should be careful about escalating the feud to include the intelligence agreement, which benefits both countries.

"We had better keep the agreement," Lee Su-hoon, a professor at Kyungnam University and a former ambassador to Japan, said at a forum. "We need military information. However, sharing high-class information should be based on trust."

The fractious relationship between the two countries further soured last October, when Seoul's top court ordered Japanese companies to pay reparations to Koreans forced to work in Japan during World War II.

The Japanese government has argued that the verdict goes against the 1965 Basic Treaty, which states that the issue has been resolved. Under the treaty, Japan provided South Korea with $300 million in grants and $200 million in lending, ostensibly as economic assistance. But South Korean President Moon Jae-in's government says it is obliged to respect the court ruling.

While the court has allowed plaintiffs to seize assets of Nippon Steel and Nachi-Fujikoshi, no assets have yet been liquidated. Tokyo considers the sale of seized assets to be a red line.