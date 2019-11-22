South Korea reverses decision to end GSOMIA intel pact with Japan

TOKYO -- South Korea on Friday told Japan that it would reverse its decision to end the two U.S. allies' intelligence-sharing agreement -- hours before its expiration.

Seoul said a condition of the agreement was Japan's removal of restrictions on shipments to South Korea. The two countries agreed to enter discussions on the export control.

The extension of the agreement, known as General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), appears likely to symbolically and practically improve the stability of the East Asian security environment. This is because it has direct consequences for intelligence-sharing on matters related to North Korea.

The pact was signed Nov. 23, 2016, by the governments of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and then-South Korean President Park Geun-hye to keep sensitive shared military information out of the hands of third countries. The agreement had been automatically renewed on an annual basis. But current South Korean President Moon Jae-in's administration said Aug. 23 that it would terminate the deal, the month after Japan imposed restrictions on exports of key semiconductor-manufacturing materials to the South.

Any strain in security cooperation between Washington, Tokyo and Seoul could have opened up cracks for not only Pyongyang, but also Beijing and Moscow to expand military activity in East Asia. When South Korea previously said it would cancel the deal, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga responded that Seoul had "completely misread" the regional security environment. Both Japan and the U.S. have repeatedly pressed to keep the pact alive.

The chill between Tokyo and Seoul stems from an October 2018 ruling in which South Korea's highest court ordered Japanese businesses to pay compensation to South Koreans forced to work for them during World War II. Tokyo views such claims as completely and finally resolved under a treaty signed in 1965 when they normalized diplomatic relations and has urged Seoul to correct the move. The South has refused, citing judicial independence.

The thaw between Japan and South Korea appears likely to continue unless issues surrounding the wartime labor ruling can be resolved. There have been pushes from within both governments to have Abe meet directly with Moon when the two are in China for a three-way summit in December.