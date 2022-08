SEOUL -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol used his first Liberation Day speech to call for better ties with its past occupier, Japan.

"We must swiftly and properly improve Korea-Japan relations by upholding the spirit of the Kim Dae-jung-Obuchi Declaration, which proposed a blueprint of a comprehensive future for Korea-Japan relations," Yoon said on Monday, in reference to a 1998 joint statement that called for overcoming the past.