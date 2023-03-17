ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan-South Korea rift

South Korean president sees new era for business ties with Japan

Yoon identifies semiconductors, batteries and EVs as areas ripe for cooperation

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, attends a meeting of business leaders in Tokyo on March 17.   © Yonhap/Kyodo
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, accompanied by top corporate executives including the chairmen of Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, expressed optimism on Friday for business cooperation with Japanese companies.

"Today, we have gathered here to transform soured South Korea-Japan relations to ones that are future-oriented and prepare a framework for new business cooperation," Yoon said in a speech to Japanese and South Korean business leaders a day after a breakthrough summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. 

