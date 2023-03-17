South Korean president sees new era for business ties with Japan

TOKYO -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, accompanied by top corporate executives including the chairmen of Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, expressed optimism on Friday for business cooperation with Japanese companies.

"Today, we have gathered here to transform soured South Korea-Japan relations to ones that are future-oriented and prepare a framework for new business cooperation," Yoon said in a speech to Japanese and South Korean business leaders a day after a breakthrough summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.