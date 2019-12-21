Tokyo-Seoul feud saps Japanese sentiment on South Korea: poll

TOKYO -- The growing animosity between Seoul and Tokyo has chilled public sentiment to a 41-year low in Japan, where only about one-quarter of individuals feel close to South Korea, a Cabinet Office survey released Friday shows.

Just 26.7% of the respondents said they "have an affinity" or "are on the side of having an affinity" for South Korea. This figure plunged 12.7 percentage points from the previous poll in October 2018 and fell to the lowest since the survey began in 1978.

Asked about Tokyo's relations with Seoul, a record 87.9% said the relationship is either "not good" or "not so good," up 22.2 points. Those who "do not have an affinity" or "are on the side of not having an affinity" to the neighboring nation jumped to 71.5%, also an all-time high.

Bilateral relations have deteriorated since late 2018, with South Korean Supreme Court rulings against Japanese companies over the issue of those forced to work for them during wartime. Disputes between the two countries have spread to trade and intelligence sharing.

The survey found that public sentiment toward China remains stable, though not strong. Tokyo's relations with Beijing were rated as "good" or "rather good" by 19.4% of respondents, flat from the previous poll.

But this time, just 75.1% regarded better Sino-Japanese relations as "important" or "rather important" for the two nations and for the Asia-Pacific region, down 6.1 points.

Asked about the U.S., 78.7% of respondents said they "have an affinity" or "are on the side of having an affinity" with the country, up 3.2 points. Tokyo's relations with Washington were considered to be "good" or "rather good" by 80.2%, an increase of 5.9 points.

The interview-based survey on diplomatic relations was conducted from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30, receiving responses from 53.6% of the 3,000 people polled.