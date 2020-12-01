ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Japan-South Korea rift

WTO says South Korea imposed illegal tariffs on Japanese steel

Panel finds no 'factual basis' for continuing the long-running 15% duty

A car factory in Asan, South Korea: Stainless steel bars are used in items such as industrial machinery and auto parts.    © Reuters
TAKAKO GAKUTO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The World Trade Organization sided with Japan on Monday in its dispute South Korea, ruling that Seoul violated trade rules by imposing anti-dumping duties on Japanese stainless steel bars. 

In a report published that day, a WTO dispute settlement panel said Seoul failed to provide "sufficient factual basis and reasoned and adequate conclusions" on how ending the tariffs could "lead to a recurrence of injury" to South Korean producers.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry had argued that Japanese stainless steel is more expensive and does not compete directly with the general-use products more widely made in South Korea.

"We hope that South Korea will swiftly end these tariffs in accordance with the panel's findings and recommendations," the ministry said.

South Korea can appeal the decision to the Appellate Body, the WTO's highest dispute settlement organ, within 60 days.

Seoul in 2004 imposed duties of 15.39% on Japanese stainless steel bars, which are used to make industrial machinery and auto parts, claiming they were priced unfairly low and were injuring South Korean producers. Japan's economy ministry estimates that 5.66 billion yen ($54.4 million at current rates) in tariffs had been paid on these bars as of June 2017.

Despite Japanese objections, South Korea extended the duties for a third time in June 2017. This prompted Tokyo to take the case to the WTO, and a dispute settlement panel was set up in October 2018.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close