SEOUL -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday reiterated that he is trying to improve ties with Japan, saying he would settle issues surrounding the historical legacy of Tokyo's 35-year occupation of its neighbor.

In a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office, Yoon said Seoul was seeking to resolve the wartime labor issue that has long dogged ties between the two U.S. allies in a way that would not antagonize Tokyo.