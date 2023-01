TOKYO/OSAKA -- Nearly three-quarters, or 73%, of Japanese public high schools have no framework for accepting foreign resident students, putting them at a serious disadvantage in visa status and work opportunities, a Nikkei survey shows.

Compulsory education in Japan runs only through ninth grade -- the final year of middle school. More than 99% of students still go on to high school or vocational school, with high schools giving entrance examinations like those of universities.