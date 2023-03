TOKYO -- Japan is seeing an increase in long-term foreign residents as a persistent labor shortage makes companies more willing to take on international students and job seekers to fill empty positions.

More than 40% of foreigners in Japan have been there for three years or more, a notable increase over the past 20 years, data shows. But its retention rate of international students still pales in comparison to that of Canada and Germany, indicating a need for increased support in job hunting.