Japan moves to let foreign trainees change jobs after 1 year

TOKYO -- Foreign workers in the system replacing Japan's troubled international trainee program could change jobs after a year if they meet certain requirements, such as basic Japanese language knowledge, under a proposal released Wednesday by a government panel.

The new program outlined in the draft report would allow trainees to move on to a different employer in the same field after spending more than a year at one company, if they pass a basic skills test and the Japanese Language Proficiency Test at N5, the lowest level.