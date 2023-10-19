ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan immigration

Japan moves to let foreign trainees change jobs after 1 year

Flexibility and broader visa access proposed to improve troubled system

Japanese companies have used the international trainee program as a source of labor in fields such as construction. (Photo by Eri Watanabe)
TAISHU YUASA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Foreign workers in the system replacing Japan's troubled international trainee program could change jobs after a year if they meet certain requirements, such as basic Japanese language knowledge, under a proposal released Wednesday by a government panel.

The new program outlined in the draft report would allow trainees to move on to a different employer in the same field after spending more than a year at one company, if they pass a basic skills test and the Japanese Language Proficiency Test at N5, the lowest level.

Read Next

Latest On Japan immigration

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more