Japan ruling on foreign detainee death reignites human rights concerns

TOKYO -- Japan's treatment of detainees at immigration centers has once again come under the spotlight after a court on Friday awarded damages to the grieving family of a Cameroonian who died in custody eight years ago.

The case, like another that made headlines last year, highlights a lack of appropriate and timely medical care afforded detainees in the centers. Concern over the disregard for human rights in these facilities could also affect the debate over proposed changes to Japan's immigration law.