Japan immigration

Japan's Persol looks to Philippines to help staff restaurants, hotels

Recruiter teams with local universities' hospitality programs to train workers

Persol will partner with two Philippine universities that have hospitality programs, including De La Salle Lipa. (Photo courtesy of the university)
RYOSUKE MATSUI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese staffing company Persol Holdings has partnered with universities in the Philippines to source employees for hotels and restaurants in Japan, with the aim of easing a labor crunch that is worsening amid an influx of foreign tourists.

Subsidiary Persol Global Workforce has signed a memorandum of understanding on fostering talent and supporting employment in Japan with two Philippine universities -- De La Salle Lipa and Holy Cross of Davao College -- that have hospitality programs.

