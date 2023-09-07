Japan's Persol looks to Philippines to help staff restaurants, hotels

TOKYO -- Japanese staffing company Persol Holdings has partnered with universities in the Philippines to source employees for hotels and restaurants in Japan, with the aim of easing a labor crunch that is worsening amid an influx of foreign tourists.

Subsidiary Persol Global Workforce has signed a memorandum of understanding on fostering talent and supporting employment in Japan with two Philippine universities -- De La Salle Lipa and Holy Cross of Davao College -- that have hospitality programs.