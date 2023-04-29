Japan's foreign intern debate focuses on freedom to change jobs

TOKYO -- An expert government panel outlined plans to replace Japan's foreign intern program with one more in line with reality in a report published Friday as the conversation shifts to such specifics as when and how often the workers should be allowed to switch jobs.

Established in 1993, Japan's Technical Intern Training Program ostensibly provides on-the-job training to foreign workers so that they can bring key skills and technologies back home. But the framework in practice has become a tool for alleviating Japan's labor shortage.