TOKYO -- Japan needs to consider immigration reforms to prepare for a future in which 10% of its population will be foreign, an independent group of policy advocates says.

"In the future, 40% to 50% of the population of some cities and regions will be foreigners," Hiroya Masuda, who is president and CEO of Japan Post Holdings and a former governor and cabinet minister, told Nikkei in a recent interview. "Measures to deal with a percentage that high will be indispensable."