ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan immigration

Japan's unique recruitment system leaves foreign students behind

Support from universities needed to explain timing and techniques of job hunting

"International students tend to want to join large companies to reassure their relatives back home," said Yuji Kobayashi, senior researcher at Persol. "Because they narrow down their applications, time passes without them getting any offers, and they have to go on to higher education or return home."
EUGENE LANG, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A woman in her 20s from Taiwan who had finished her two years at a Japanese graduate school in March landed a new job with a foreign-affiliated company in Tokyo in December. She finally was able to work in finance, as she wanted -- but two years behind other students in her academic year who were already pursuing their own careers.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more