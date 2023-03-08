ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan immigration

Japan takes step toward recognizing 'quasi-refugees' fleeing war

Revamped legislation adds European-style complementary path to admission

Refugees from the war in Ukraine arrive at Tokyo's Haneda Airport in April 2022.   © Reuters
SHIKO UEDA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government submitted reworked legislation to the parliament Tuesday that would establish a more formal framework for accepting "quasi-refugees" escaping from conflicts like the war in Ukraine.

The measure, which retains the overall structure of scrapped 2021 legislation, follows the approach of many European countries in creating a "complementary protection" pathway for those who do not meet the formal definition of refugees. This would offer similar access to such benefits as child-rearing allowances and possible qualification for permanent residency.

Read Next

Latest On Japan immigration

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close