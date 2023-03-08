Japan takes step toward recognizing 'quasi-refugees' fleeing war

TOKYO -- The Japanese government submitted reworked legislation to the parliament Tuesday that would establish a more formal framework for accepting "quasi-refugees" escaping from conflicts like the war in Ukraine.

The measure, which retains the overall structure of scrapped 2021 legislation, follows the approach of many European countries in creating a "complementary protection" pathway for those who do not meet the formal definition of refugees. This would offer similar access to such benefits as child-rearing allowances and possible qualification for permanent residency.